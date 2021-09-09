Nikola Vlasic (West Ham)

Nikola Vlasic will hope his second spell in England is more memorable than his first.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder, who has won 29 caps for Croatia, has joined West Ham from CSKA Moscow for an initial £26.8m, potentially rising by £7.7m.

He made 19 appearances for Everton in 2017-18, but his only two goals came in the Europa League.

"I'm a much better player and my mentality is not the same as when I was 19," he said. "It's four years since I was in the Premier League and I really feel like I need to prove something to myself."

He is one of three potential West Ham debutants, along with Czech midfielder Alex Kral - the third ex-Slavia Prague player at the club - and £29.8m former Chelsea centre-back Kurt Zouma.

