Vlasic among this weekend's potential debutants
From the striker whose old fans "would have given the keys to their car to drive him away" to the winger who was playing it "safe" at his old club, BBC Sport looks at some of the new players in the Premier League after a flurry of late signings at the end of the summer transfer window.
Nikola Vlasic (West Ham)
Nikola Vlasic will hope his second spell in England is more memorable than his first.
The 23-year-old attacking midfielder, who has won 29 caps for Croatia, has joined West Ham from CSKA Moscow for an initial £26.8m, potentially rising by £7.7m.
He made 19 appearances for Everton in 2017-18, but his only two goals came in the Europa League.
"I'm a much better player and my mentality is not the same as when I was 19," he said. "It's four years since I was in the Premier League and I really feel like I need to prove something to myself."
He is one of three potential West Ham debutants, along with Czech midfielder Alex Kral - the third ex-Slavia Prague player at the club - and £29.8m former Chelsea centre-back Kurt Zouma.
