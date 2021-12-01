Former Leeds midfielder Michael Brown described the result as "a huge win" after Raphinha's injury-time penalty nicked three points for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

"This is a big result for the season," he told BBC Radio 5 Live. "It's a huge win.

"You could see the tension was building, and under that pressure and intensity, Leeds just needed a win.

"They've found it tough so far and have been disappointing this season, but they got in good areas and just need to improve the quality of chances.

"I think this result will change the outcome for a period of time for Leeds United."

Listen to full analysis from 14'46 on the Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds