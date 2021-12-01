Southampton v Leicester: Confirmed team news
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl names three changes following his side's 4-0 defeat by Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.
Kyle Walker-Peters starts in defence as Saints revert to a back four, while Nathan Redmond and Nathan Tella both also return.
Lyanco, Romain Perraud and Armando Broja drop to the bench.
Southampton XI: McCarthy, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Tella, Adams, A.Armstrong.
Subs: Forster, Lyanco, Long, Perraud, Broja, Djenepo, Smallbone, Elyounoussi, Valery.
Meanwhile, Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has gone with an unchanged side despite his players having just two days to recover from their 4-2 win in tough conditions against Watford.
Midfielder Youri Tielemans remains absent due to a calf injury, while former Saints defender Jannik Vestergaard is among the Foxes' substitutes.
Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Soyuncu, Evans, Thomas, Soumare, Ndidi, Maddison, Lookman, Barnes, Vardy.
Subs: Ward, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Amartey, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Vestergaard, Daka.