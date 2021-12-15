Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he will "reach out" to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy - but he will make no judgements over the rights and wrongs of the situation.

Aubameyang played under Tuchel at Dortmund and the German said he still has a great personal relationship with the Gabon forward.

"He was a very important player for me and I still have a very close relationship with him," said Tuchel. "I feel sorry for him that he's in trouble and that's not where he should be with his quality and the positive character he is.

"At some point, I will reach out to him."

Tuchel said that he would not be interfering in the disciplinary processes at Arsenal and refused to comment on what had happened.

"I'm not involved in what's going on at Auba's club and I want to show my respect," he said.

"I will not judge what is right and wrong and my relationship with him is not affected by that."