Everton are closing in on a deal to sign 30-year-old winger Andros Townsend, who is a free agent after leaving Crystal Palace and would become Rafael Benitez's first signing as Toffees boss. (Mirror), external

The Toffees are also pursuing Bayer Leverkusen's English winger Demarai Gray, 25. (Mirror), external

And Everton are one of two clubs, along with Premier League rivals West Ham, to have approached Barcelona over a deal for 26-year-old France defender Clement Lenglet. (AS - in Spanish), external

