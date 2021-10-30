Tottenham 0-3 Man Utd: Solskjaer reaction

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as simply "the best" after the Portugal star inspired the Red Devils back to winning ways in a 3-0 canter at Tottenham.

Ronaldo volleyed home a sublime opener and then set up Edinson Cavani for the visitors' second as they bounced back from a 5-0 humbling by Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer told BBC Sport: "Great goals, all of them. The first one is the major one. What a pass from Bruno [Fernandes] and Cristiano [Ronaldo] is the best. If he misses one he's still as focused for the next one. What a goal.

"The experience of Edinson Cavani and Cristiano is massive. We need it. We can't hide. The week has been difficult for all the players. Experience counts in situations like this."

United switched to three at the back with fit-again Raphael Varane slotting in alongside Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof as Spurs failed to register a shot on target.

Solskjaer added: "We worked on this, this week. The boys were brilliant, they took it on board. Raphael is a top player. He reads the game well. He's quick and so experienced. To get him back is massive for us."