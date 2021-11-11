Transfer news: Barca eyeing Werner move
Barcelona are preparing to bolster their forward line in January, with Chelsea's Timo Werner among their targets, along with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Edinson Cavani of Manchester United. (Marca, via Mirror), external
Defender Andreas Christensen has told Blues fans not to worry about his future, despite his contract expiring in the summer. (Standard), external
However, the 25-year-old Denmark centre-back's next step depends on whether or not an impasse over the terms and length of his proposed new deal can be broken. (Telegraph - subscription required), external