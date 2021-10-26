Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is fighting to save his job as Manchester United manager and the 48-year-old Norwegian had already lost the faith of a number of his squad, even before Sunday's 5-0 defeat against Liverpool. (ESPN), external

United's hierarchy are giving serious consideration to dismissing Solskjaer before their next game at Tottenham on Saturday. (Manchester Evening News), external

No matter who is in charge at United next season, the club are expected to pursue Inter Milan and Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella, 24, Juventus' 24-year-old Italy forward Federico Chiesa, and Atletico Madrid's England defender Kieran Trippier, 31. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

Meanwhile, Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek has decided to change his agent as he seeks to leave Old Trafford this winter, with Everton, Newcastle and Juventus interested in the 24-year-old. (Metro), external

