Roma boss Jose Mourinho has identified English midfielders Tottenham's Harry Winks and Ruben Loftus-Cheek of Chelsea, who are both 25, as transfer targets. (Corriere dello Sport, in Italian), external

Also, Inter Milan are ready to block former manager and new Tottenham boss Antonio Conte signing any players from them, with the Serie A side's director Piero Ausilio saying "we won't consider any possible exit" in January. (Sky Italia, via Express), external

Barnsley, Derby County, Millwall and Luton Town are among the clubs interested in signing 20-year-old English winger Jack Clarke from Tottenham in January. (Teamtalk), external

Meanwhile, Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, 22, says he nearly joined Tottenham before signing for their north London rivals Arsenal in the summer. (DAZN Japan, via Goal), external

