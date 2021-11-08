Southampton 1-0 Aston Villa: In picturesImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Summer signing Adam Armstrong opened the scoring after just three minutes, firing home from the edge of the area following a poor clearance from Villa's Matty CashPublished58 minutes agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Southampton should have doubled their lead in the first half but Stuart Armstrong blazed his shot over the crossbar - despite being unmarked at the far postImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The visitors were lucky not to be reduced to 10 men when Anwar el Ghazi avoided picking up a second yellow after a foul on Tino LivramentoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Ralph Hasenhuttl's side will head into the November international break feeling more optimistic than in October, after taking 10 points from their past four league matches - as many as in their previous 12