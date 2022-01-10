Beleaguered Manchester United are "there for the taking", according to former Aston Villa midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker, as Ralf Rangnick takes his side to Villa Park in the FA Cup tonight.

United lost at home to Wolves in their last game, while rumours of unhappiness with Rangnick's methods have come out of the training ground in the past week.

And Reo-Coker believes Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa can capitalise on the uncertainty.

"I'm sure Gerrard is telling his players that United are there for the taking," Reo-Coker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"You can see in the players' body language that they don't believe in this manager or his management style.

"Villa are a good team, they've got a good thing going. It's going to be a great game."

Find out if Reo-Coker is proved right live on BBC One from 19:30 GMT.

