Tottenham are arguably the toughest opposition Leeds United face in their final four matches - but the Whites have shown against the so-called 'big six' that they have matured into a side that can compete at the top level.

Points have been taken at home off the other five and, despite the season's worst performance last time out at Brighton, I think United are capable of at least a draw.

The fitness of Raphinha is the big question for Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa at his pre-match news conference later. If the winger is available after missing three matches with a thigh injury then the missing link in the final third should be restored. If anyone can assist top scorer Patrick Bamford in ending his barren spell it's the Brazilian.

The other key issue is the availability of midfielder Kalvin Phillips, after a knee problem ruled the England international out of last weekend's defeat.

