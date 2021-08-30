West Ham v Crystal Palace: The pick of the stats
West Ham’s haul of seven points and a +5 goal difference is their best return from the first three games of a league campaign since 1983-84.
Crystal Palace remain without a win in their last 11 Premier League London derbies (six draws, five losses).
Both sides have scored in each of the last nine Premier League clashes between these sides; this is Palace’s longest run of consecutive games against a single opponent in the competition where they both scored and conceded while it’s now West Ham's joint-longest such run (also 9 v Chelsea).