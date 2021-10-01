Tottenham v NS Mura: In pictures

Tottenham v NS Mura: In picturesImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Nuno Espirito Santo made nine changes after Tottenham's defeat by north London rivals Arsenal on Sunday, with Dele Alli and Sergio Reguilon keeping their placesPublished1 hour agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Alli opened the scoring for Spurs in their Europa Conference League group stage match, drilling his penalty into the bottom-left cornerImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Giovani Lo Celso doubled Tottenham's lead just four minutes later, smashing the ball into the roof of Mura's netImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, However, it was Harry Kane who stole the show for Spurs. The England skipper replaced Dane Scarlett on 60 minutes and scored three goals to secure his 16th career hat-trick