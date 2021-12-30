Sevilla have little room to increase their offer for striker Anthony Martial after Manchester United rejected the Spanish club's move to take the 26-year-old on loan. (Mundo Deportivo, via Mirror), external

Napoli are interested in signing Reds defender Alex Tuanzebe and the 24-year-old's season-long loan to Aston Villa could be cut short so he can join the Italian side. (Sky Sport Italia, via Football Italia), external

United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has told England keeper Dean Henderson he will not be allowed to leave the club in January, with Tottenham monitoring the 24-year-old's situation. (Manchester Evening News), external

