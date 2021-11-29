BBC Sport

Hasenhuttl on Livramento, January signings & Leicester

Published

Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Southampton host Leicester on Wednesday.

Here's what the Saints boss had to say:

  • On injuries, only Stuart Armstrong was not part of the squad that trained on Monday. Jack Stephens is back;

  • On Southampton's lack of goals, Hasenhuttl said his forwards "have a lot of potential" but players need time to adapt to the league in their first season;

  • On freshening up the squad in January, Hasenhuttl said this isn't something that is likely to happen;

  • With an intense period of games coming up, it is important to find rhythm and "fight back" to find their form;

  • It's also important to stabilise the defence because "we have been conceding too many";

  • Leicester are a "super-tough opponent" and after a poor run they are finding their rhythm;

  • On Tino Livramento, Hasenhuttl said the right-back is "still a very important player in our team" and he knows he is trusted;

  • Hasenhuttl hopes the crowd at St Mary's can push his players.