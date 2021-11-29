Hasenhuttl on Livramento, January signings & Leicester
Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Southampton host Leicester on Wednesday.
Here's what the Saints boss had to say:
On injuries, only Stuart Armstrong was not part of the squad that trained on Monday. Jack Stephens is back;
On Southampton's lack of goals, Hasenhuttl said his forwards "have a lot of potential" but players need time to adapt to the league in their first season;
On freshening up the squad in January, Hasenhuttl said this isn't something that is likely to happen;
With an intense period of games coming up, it is important to find rhythm and "fight back" to find their form;
It's also important to stabilise the defence because "we have been conceding too many";
Leicester are a "super-tough opponent" and after a poor run they are finding their rhythm;
On Tino Livramento, Hasenhuttl said the right-back is "still a very important player in our team" and he knows he is trusted;
Hasenhuttl hopes the crowd at St Mary's can push his players.