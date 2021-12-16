Alexandre Lacazette "grew in stature" in his second game as stand-in Arsenal captain, according to former Leicester and Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer.

Lacazette led out the Gunners for Wednesday's win over West Ham - as well as at the weekend against Southampton - and Schwarzer was impressed with his leadership.

"I've always been a big fan of Lacazette and everything went through him," he said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"His link-up play was very good and he seemed to grow in stature a little bit with the responsibility of being captain."

Despite a strong performance, Lacazette missed a second-half penalty for Arsenal and his contract expires next summer.

He had the armband after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped of the captaincy by boss Mikel Arteta earlier this week for a disciplinary breach.

Arteta has ruled out making an immediate decision on a permanent replacement and Schwarzer says the decision is important for the Gunners.

"As club captain, you have to set a standard and at Arsenal there are lots of impressionable young players in the dressing room," he said.

"They're looking to someone for guidance and to set an example."

