Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Ferran Torres has arrived for his medical before completing a 55m euro (£46m) move from Manchester City to Barcelona.

Torres has agreed a return to Spain, just 18 months after leaving Valencia for City.

The 21-year-old was keen to take up the offer and manager Pep Guardiola was happy to sanction the deal.

It is understood Barca will need to get some players off their wage bill as part of the move in order to comply with La Liga financial regulations.