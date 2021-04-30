I watched Brighton win at Elland Road in January and I'd argue the Seagulls haven't played better than that very often this season.

Graham Potter's side stood up to Leeds that day, and in the end they won comfortably - although typically they only scored once.

This time, I think it is going to be very close.

I am glad to hear this week's guest Ben is a Brighton fan, and I just hope I don't upset him with my prediction for this one.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Ben's prediction: I don't see Fulham and West Brom catching us now - I think they are just a little bit too far behind - but I'd like us to make sure of that. We beat Leeds at their place, so I'm going for the same again. 2-1

Want to know how Lawro and Ben think the rest of this weekend's fixtures will go? See the full list of predictions