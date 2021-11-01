Ramsdale showing his worth

George Cummins, BBC Sport

Aaron Ramsdale is fast becoming a cult hero at Arsenal after his performances this season.

Eyebrows were raised when they paid £24m for the keeper from Sheffield United but he is delivering with Peter Schmeichel saying his save against James Maddison’s free-kick was “one of the best I have seen in years.”

Mikel Arteta predicted Arsenal fans would love him when he signed him in August: “I think they are going to love his personality, his character, the quality that he has as a goalkeeper and what he’s going to offer. I think he’s a young goalkeeper, but he’s got huge, huge potential. We needed a keeper here and he is the ideal option.”

His former manager at Sheffield United, Chris Wilder, told 5 Live Sport that Ramsdale could be the next England number one: “It’s wide open. To push Jordan Pickford for the number one and knowing the boy's attitude and the confidence he has had in his ability he will be eyeing that up, as well as being a regular for Arsenal.”

Ramsdale has won caps for England at under-18 and under-21 levels but is yet to make a senior appearance.