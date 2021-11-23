Aston Villa 2-0 Brighton: In picturesImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Steven Gerrard's Premier League managerial career started with a noisy welcome to Villa Park - and it wasn't long before he was claiming for every potential free-kick, booking or penalty for his sidePublished46 minutes agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Despite carving out numerous opportunities, it looked like Villa were heading for a goalless draw after 84 minutes of trying to break the deadlock Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, But Ashley Young sent Ollie Watkins running down the left wing before cutting inside the box and delivering a smart finish to put the hosts in frontImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Villa added a second just five minutes later when Tyrone Mings scored from a poor Brighton clearance. It's safe to say Gerrard enjoyed that one