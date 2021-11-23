BBC Sport

Aston Villa 2-0 Brighton: In pictures

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,

Steven Gerrard's Premier League managerial career started with a noisy welcome to Villa Park - and it wasn't long before he was claiming for every potential free-kick, booking or penalty for his side

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,

Despite carving out numerous opportunities, it looked like Villa were heading for a goalless draw after 84 minutes of trying to break the deadlock

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,

But Ashley Young sent Ollie Watkins running down the left wing before cutting inside the box and delivering a smart finish to put the hosts in front

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,

Villa added a second just five minutes later when Tyrone Mings scored from a poor Brighton clearance. It's safe to say Gerrard enjoyed that one