Roma manager Jose Mourinho will not be making a return to the Premier League to take over at Goodison Park, says Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

Reports on Tuesday suggested Mourinho was in contention to replace Rafael Benitez on Merseyside but Edwards insists he's happy at Roma.

"Mourinho doesn't want to leave Italy, he's two points off third and it's gone OK for him over there," he said on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"But it is worth saying that neither Mourinho or Benitez is past it - every manager fails sometimes but they are still good managers.

"For me, the two candidates are Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard. I want it to be Rooney - but then I'm an old romantic at heart."

