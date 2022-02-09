After losing each of their first four Premier League games against Arsenal at Molineux, Wolves have won two of their past three (L1), winning 3-1 in 2018-19 and 2-1 last season.

Arsenal are looking to avoid losing back-to-back away league matches against Wolves for the first time since February 1975, following their 2-1 defeat last season.

Arsenal have scored in each of their last 27 games against Wolves in all competitions, since a 1-0 home loss in February 1979. It’s the Gunners’ second longest current scoring streak against a specific opponent, after a 32-game ongoing run against West Bromwich Albion.