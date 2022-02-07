Something to take - and still time

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

In the end, this game was a match neither side wanted to lose - and needed to get something out of as a platform to launch a survival push.

For Watford, it came in the form of a first clean sheet of the season. Indeed, it was a first in 31 Premier League matches.

For Burnley, there were signs that Wout Weghorst’s partnership with Maxwel Cornet could solve their goalscoring problems.

It may be a while before we find out if either of these two factors can help in a relegation battle. But Sean Dyche and Roy Hodgson still have time.