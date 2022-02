Raphinha scored his third goal for Brazil as they beat Paraguay 4-0 in World Cup qualifying.

The Leeds winger raced through on goal, turned past Junior Alonso and fired in the opener in a convincing win for Tite's side.

Raphinha went on to hit the post and had a goal ruled out before being substituted after struggling with cramp.

The defeat means Brazil remain unbeaten from their 15 World Cup qualifiers and ended Paraguay's hopes of qualifying for Qatar.