Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says there should be discussions about whether January signings should be permitted to play in games rearranged as a result of Covid disruption.

Southampton's match against Newcastle was postponed on 2 January and the Magpies have since added England international Kieran Trippier to their squad and have been linked with numerous other new signings.

A date for the new fixture is yet to be announced and Hasenhuttl feels the Premier League should consider if transfer window additions are eligible to play.

"Newcastle could sign new players, we could also sign new players," he said. "We can discuss what happens with winter signings and if they are allowed to play.

"I'm not sure it is fair for them to play in games that have been postponed."