Kieran Trippier joins Newcastle on a two-and-a-half-year deal and becomes the first senior signing under the club's new owners and head coach Eddie Howe.

The England defender arrives at St James' Park to join a relegation battle having helped Atletico Madrid win La Liga last term.

"I'm delighted to be joining this fantastic club," Trippier said.

"I really enjoyed my time in Madrid, but when I became aware of interest from Newcastle United, and having worked with Eddie Howe before, I knew this was where I wanted to be.

"I'm aware there is a lot of work ahead of us but I know the demands of the Premier League well and I know what an amazing club this is with very talented players.

"I can't wait to get started and I'm excited to step out at St. James' Park as a Newcastle player."