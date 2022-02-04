Lawro's predictions: Liverpool v Cardiff

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Cardiff ruined my weekend when they scored in extra time to knock Preston out in the last round.

The Bluebirds are not having a great season in the Championship but have won their past two games, so have a bit more breathing space over the bottom three.

I am sure they will have a go at Liverpool, and I am also sure that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will start with some of his squad players. He will have enough on the bench to call upon if needed though.

Mist's prediction: I'm going to be a Cardiff fan on Sunday! 0-2

