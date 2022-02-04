Lawro's predictions: Man Utd v Middlesbrough

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Middlesbrough have really picked up under Chris Wilder, who has won eight out of his 12 games since he took charge at the start of November.

We know he is a good manager, and he has won at Old Trafford before - with Sheffield United in January 2021.

I don't see a repeat result this time though and in any case Boro have got bigger fish to fry, because Wilder has put them right back in the mix for promotion out of the Championship.

It will be interesting to see what kind of team United boss Ralf Rangnick puts out, but it should be strong enough for them to get the job done. I don't see any upsets here.

Paul Pogba is back from injury and available for the first time since Rangnick took charge. If Pogba is fit, I'd be tempted to start him and let him show him what he can do.

Mist's prediction: Well, we're going to win. We'll score some goals too. 3-1

