Dave Downie, The Blue Room, external

From the candidates that were on the shortlist for the Everton job, Frank Lampard was definitely the best. He did a really good job at Derby and then he got Chelsea into the Champions League when they were not allowed to sign anyone.

He's coming to Everton and we don't have much to spend either so I think he's the most sensible choice.

Tactically, he'll get us playing attacking football on the floor rather than just pinging it at Dominic Calvert-Lewin. It doesn't always work that a world class player makes a world class manager but things are looking brighter under him.

It's going to be really strange seeing him for Everton though - as a player he always scored absolute whoppers against us. He ruined our only cup final in 27 years when he scored the winner in 2009.

If his ultimate aim is to get the Chelsea job again, then he'll need to do well somewhere. If that's for us, then I'll be very happy.

Follow all today's transfer updates in our live page