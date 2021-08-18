Chelsea pay tribute to Sean Lock
Everyone at Chelsea FC is saddened to learn of the passing of Sean Lock.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 18, 2021
Sean was a much-loved comedian, fan of the Blues and a regular at Stamford Bridge. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends. 💙 pic.twitter.com/SHva9fl5ZJ
Chelsea have paid tribute to comedian Sean Lock, who has died from cancer at the age of 58.
Lock was a Blues supporter and regular at Stamford Bridge.
A comedy panel show favourite, he regularly appeared on shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats, QI, The Last Leg, Have I Got News for You, and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year.