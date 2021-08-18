BBC Sport

Chelsea pay tribute to Sean Lock

Chelsea have paid tribute to comedian Sean Lock, who has died from cancer at the age of 58.

Lock was a Blues supporter and regular at Stamford Bridge.

A comedy panel show favourite, he regularly appeared on shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats, QI, The Last Leg, Have I Got News for You, and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year.