Tuchel on Zouma talks, transfers, Lukaku impact & Liverpool test
- Published
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League match away against Liverpool.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Tuchel confirmed Chelsea and West Ham are in negotiations over the sale of Kurt Zouma, but the defender is currently in France dealing with personal issues;
Chelsea are happy with their squad, Tuchel said, but negotiations with players are "going on". He added: "We still have some ideas and we are trying. Not all decisions are taken";
Tuchel said if Juventus forward Ronaldo ends up joining an English top-flight side it will be good for the Premier League and shows how competitive it is, but it would "make life harder for Chelsea";
Playing Liverpool at Anfield is one of the toughest challenges you can face in European football, he said;
The contest between Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk excites Tuchel and, he thinks, "many fans of football". "For Romelu it is a big challenge. He had a very good start. We knew we were getting a big experienced player. He loves these matches.”