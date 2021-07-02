Newcastle United have confirmed a new "multi-year partnership" with British sportswear group Castore, which also sponsor Rangers, Wolves and Sir Andy Murray.

It will mean a new kit for the 2021-22 season and the brand will take over the club's retail operations including the club shop at St James' Park.

Managing director Lee Charnley said: "Castore has already built a reputation as an aspirational brand in a highly competitive sportswear market and we feel they are a great partner for the club."

Co-founder of Castore Tom Beahon said: "I am thrilled to be partnering with one of the most historic and famous clubs in English football. Newcastle has a huge and deeply passionate fanbase, and we look forward to giving the ‘Toon Army’ something else to get excited about next season."