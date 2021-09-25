Brentford v Liverpool: Confirmed team news

Brentford manager Thomas Frank makes one change to the Bees side that won 2-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last Premier League game.

Midfielder Frank Onyeka replaces Shandon Baptiste, who drops to the bench.

Brentford XI: Raja, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Fernandez, Jensen, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Zanka, Baptiste, Bidstrup, Roerslev