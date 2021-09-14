Tottenham have made an offer for AC Milan's Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, although it is not clear whether Spurs want to bring the 24-year-old in during the January window or sign him on a free transfer next summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Meanwhile, Spurs are willing to sell England midfielder Harry Winks at the end of the season - but only if clubs paid £40m for the 25-year-old. (Times - subscription required), external

