Rory Boyle, BBC Radio Lancashire

Burnley captain Ben Mee says the team will need to be "solid and confident" to get anything at Liverpool on Saturday - as well as having some luck.

The 31-year-old centre-back said the Reds' "tails will be up" for their first Premier League game of the season at Anfield in front of a "full house".

Mee said the Clarets will need to "work really hard", adding: "You need to ride your luck."

He also reflected on Burnley's "massive" win at Liverpool last season, which ended the Reds' 68-game unbeaten home run in the league.

"It was a backs-to-the-wall job," he said. "We rode our luck a bit and got a goal late on. You need to do that at places like that."