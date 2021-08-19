BBC Sport

'We'll need to ride our luck at Anfield'

Published

Rory Boyle, BBC Radio Lancashire

Burnley captain Ben Mee says the team will need to be "solid and confident" to get anything at Liverpool on Saturday - as well as having some luck.

The 31-year-old centre-back said the Reds' "tails will be up" for their first Premier League game of the season at Anfield in front of a "full house".

Mee said the Clarets will need to "work really hard", adding: "You need to ride your luck."

He also reflected on Burnley's "massive" win at Liverpool last season, which ended the Reds' 68-game unbeaten home run in the league.

"It was a backs-to-the-wall job," he said. "We rode our luck a bit and got a goal late on. You need to do that at places like that."

image sourceGetty Images