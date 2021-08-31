Chris Forryan, Leicester Til I Die podcast:

"This has been one of the best transfers windows I can remember.

"I love the way Leicester look ahead, Jamie Vardy’s replacement in Patson Daka is a master stroke as is the capture of box to box midfielder Boubakary Soumare. Whilst Ruan Bertrand’s was an un-Rodgers like signing it shows insight in getting that experienced head in the back 4 as well as cover for a young Luke Thomas.

"Wesley Fofana’s injury in the pre season ‘friendly’ to Villarreal was quickly dealt with, and within one weeks we had cover in Jannik Vestergaard from Southampton.

"A good window can also be seen as who you do not sell, and this may be the window where we manage to hold onto all our start players. Although we are a club that does NOT HAVE to sell when clubs make it impossible to turn down a huge profit it happens. Harvey Barnes has signed a new contract, the James Maddison to Arsenal rumours was based more Arsenal fans dreams than actual negotiations.

"Do we need to bring in any more players? Yes, but we may have to sell to do that as Vestergaard was £15m we hadn’t planned on selling. I hope for a new right winger as cover for Marc Albrighton and hopefully as a replacement for Ayoze Perez, but it may be a loan if we cant sell. Also an extra centre-back, again a loan move, is being mooted."

