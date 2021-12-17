Ex-Chelsea and Everton midfielder Pat Nevin says it would be "madness" to continue holding Premier League fixtures in light of the worsening Covid situation in the UK.

"Society is in a really difficult position and it's madness to think the Premier League will carry on," Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"My feeling is we'd rather be safe than sorry. We've got fans squashed into stadiums and it's not the right time to be playing football."

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson agrees, calling for the Premier League to "take a short break".

Five games have already been postponed this weekend and Lawrenson thinks that's a prime opportunity to scrap the rest of the weekend's fixtures.

"It would at least give some breathing space," Lawrenson said.

"We knew how bad Covid was in the first instance. Football is great and we love it, but at the moment it's going to be a real problem."

Listen to full discussion in the latest episode of the Football Daily podcast from 12'50 on BBC Sounds