Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 32, after he was stripped of the captaincy this month. (ESPN), external

Canada striker Jonathan David, 21, who has been linked with the Gunners and West Ham, will leave Lille next year, his agent has said. (Radio Canada - in French), external

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah's contract runs out next summer and the English forward could leave the Gunners in January. Brighton, Crystal Palace and West Ham are among his admirers, while clubs in Germany and France are also interested in the 22-year-old. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, Watford are interested in signing Arsenal's Bosnian fullback Sead Kolasinac, 28, in January. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

