Phil Foden and Micah Richards have both been named among the top 10 Premier League teenage sensations on the final episode of this series of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast.

Richards, one of the hosts on the podcast, made his first appearance for City as a 17-year-old in 2005 and expressed his mock outrage when fellow host Alan Shearer only named him 10th on the list.

"At that age I was unstoppable - I was ridiculous! I'd have backed myself against anyone and the media were saying they'd never seen talent like it," he laughed.

"I should have done a lot more with my career."

Richards became the youngest defender ever called up by England, and won the Premier League, the League Cup and FA Cup in a career that was derailed by injuries.

"I did my knee at 18 but my life outside of football also played a role in my injuries," he added. "I got a bit big-headed and played within myself."

Richards named Foden ninth on his list, with Shearer putting him eighth, and the former Newcastle striker said the climate at City now suits Foden's development.

"He is unbelievable," said Shearer. "But there's so much talent at City, Pep doesn't have to play him every week. It's easier to manage his situation."

Richards agreed: "He makes it look so easy. Pep has taken him from one level to the next."

