Tottenham 3-0 Crystal Palace: Roberts reaction

Crystal Palace assistant manager Osian Roberts: “The two goals and the red card change the game. It is always a difficult place to come. We knew it would be difficult with 11 men on the pitch but it made it even more difficult after the red card.

“I haven’t seen them [Wilfried Zaha’s bookings] back to give an honest assessment but of course we were disappointed.

“We tried to be compact and get something on the break but unfortunately it was very difficult for us after that.”