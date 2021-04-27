Kalvin Phillips was key to keeping Manchester United at bay in Sunday's goalless draw at Elland Road, coming out as your man of the match and claiming a place in Garth’s team of the week

But that poses two questions: who in the existing squad can perform anywhere near his level in front of the back four, and do Leeds need to buy a top-class defensive midfielder to compete with him?

Step forward Germany international Robin Koch.

In our discussion on West Yorkshire Sport Daily, Leeds Live’s Beren Cross told us this would be a “fascinating dynamic” to look at over this season and next, especially as Phillips has been pushed further forward in midfield when he has featured for Gareth Southgate's England.

“When Koch came on, Phillips did move forward more and played a bit more in the kind of role Southgate has played him in for England,” Cross added.

Koch has shown, as a ball-playing defender, he also poses a formidable offensive threat when coming from deep in midfield.

It is no secret that United were in the market for a midfielder last year with the collapse of the deal for Bayern Munich's Michael Cuisance, believed to be on medical grounds, while links to Udinese's Rodrigo de Paul continue.

Maybe the answer already lies within, allowing director of football Victor Orta to direct his resources into other areas of the squad which need strengthening.

