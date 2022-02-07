Burnley left-back Erik Pieters said he was surprised to hear just how bad the Clarets' home record is.

Sean Dyche's side have won just one of their past 18 league matches at Turf Moor, sharing a goalless draw with Watford on Saturday.

Speaking before Tuesday's game against Manchester United, Pieters said: "Someone told me (the stat) a while ago but I am surprised we are struggling to get wins at home.

"It's weird. We are a strong side, especially at home. When they told me I thought, 'Nah, it can't be true', but of course you go back and look and it's not good.

"We definitely need to work on that. But it's the Premier League and every single game is different. At this point I don't care how many points we get at home or away. The main thing is that we get the points."

The Dutchman hopes Burnley's team spirit will help in their relegation battle.

He said: "It's difficult but we know we have a really experienced group, a group that's really together.

"Everyone wants to work together. I don't see any problem in us facing that battle.

"But you have to show it on the pitch in the end. Every game in the Premier League is difficult but we have confidence and trust in each other, and I have trust in myself that we can get out of it."