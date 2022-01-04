Geo Mackie, Hammers Chat, external

Two wins on the bounce means it's been a good week, especially with sides around us dropping points, but the victory over Crystal Palace was perhaps fortunate and a reminder that we need reinforcements now the transfer window is open.

This time last year, I could almost understand if the board were hesitant to get the cheque book out and back David Moyes leading us into Europe because we’d fallen short before. But it's different now.

Last year, we maintained our form, Jesse Lingard arrived and was unbelievable, and Moyes guided us to European football. There is now evidence he can have us competing with the big boys, evidence that we’re good enough for top six and - so far - evidence we can also enjoy a successful European campaign without league form being hindered too much.

But with a season-ending injury to Angelo Ogbonna, a substantial period without Kurt Zouma, Aaron Cresswell out injured and no alternative to Michail Antonio when out of form, we see the danger of having a relatively small squad.

The board must act this winter to give Moyes the best possible chance to lead us to European football again, as well as challenge for the Europa League.

Have your say on who the Hammers should target this January