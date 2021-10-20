Southampton v Burnley: Head-to-head stats
Southampton won home and away against Burnley in the Premier League last season, as many victories as they had managed in their first 10 meetings with them in the competition before then (two wins, three draws, five defeats).
Burnley have won two of their past four away league games against Southampton (one draw, one defeat), as many as they had managed in their first 25 away league meetings with them prior to this (two wins, 10 draws, 13 defeats).
No team in the top four tiers of English league football is on a longer current winless run than Burnley (11 – three draws, eight defeats), with the Clarets failing to score on seven occasions in that run.