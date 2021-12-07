Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

It’s always a brilliant experience travelling away to watch your team and it was particularly special on Saturday night behind the goal, singing our hearts out in the Vicarage Road Stand.

Following a convincing and dominant performance against Watford, for the first time this season, City went top of the league.

I’m not sure why the atmosphere was so different and why we sang for the entire 90 minutes. Maybe it was the early goal, or was it the outstanding performance, perhaps the Christmas spirit? It was probably the catchy new song written about Ruben Dias: "Our number three, who left Benfica to join City..."

Not only was the Dias song sung repeatedly throughout the match, we also went through our entire back catalogue and waxed lyrical about Sergio Aguero, Edin Dzeko, Yaya and Kolo Toure, Pablo Zabaleta - and even Mario Balotelli!

While I love the new Dias song, the song that gave me the greatest pleasure on Saturday night was the one saved for Raheem Sterling: "He’s top of the league..."