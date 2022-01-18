Frank on Eriksen, injuries & Man Utd
- Published
Ellie Thomason, BBC Sport
Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford host Manchester United on Wednesday.
Here is what the Bees boss had to say:
Frank didn't go into detail on the Christian Eriksen rumours, but said he is "one of the world's best players" and he hopes he will return to the top level again soon.
He added: "Under normal circumstances there would not be rumours with a club like us. I guess we should be flattered to be linked with a player of Christian’s quality".
There are no new injuries and all players who were fit for Liverpool are available again tomorrow.
Having Josh Dasilva play 45 minutes in a friendly "is such good news to make me smile" because he has been a vital player for the club in recent years.
Frank says it's difficult to have the perfect season but added that "it irritated me massively that we conceded four against Southampton".
On Manchester United Frank said: "On their day we know they can create magic out of nothing".
Frank says he will do his best to create an aggressive, attacking team, but Brentford fans need to be "bang on it" to create a difficult atmosphere for Manchester United.