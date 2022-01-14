Steven Gerrard has lauded the signing of Lucas Digne as a statement of intent by Aston Villa.

The left-back joined the Villans from Everton this week and is in line to make his debut against Manchester United.

"I think it shows the intent of the club from the top all the way down. We're delighted to have Lucas with his pedigree," said Gerrard.

"He's been to different places, high-class football clubs and won. So when the opportunity came to get him in we jumped at it. We were aggressive.

"The club backed me on that and we're delighted to have a wonderfully gifted footballer at our disposal.

"More business? We'll have to wait and see. I'm delighted with the backing that I've had so far."