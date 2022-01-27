Transfer news: Magpies interested in Muller

Newcastle will go up against Everton for the signature of Bayern Munich and Germany forward Thomas Muller, with both clubs interested in the 32-year-old during the January transfer window. Muller is approaching the final year of his contract with the Bundesliga side. (Sportbild - via Star), external

Meanwhile, the Magpies have resumed talks to sign Dutch full-back Mitchel Bakker from Bayer Leverkusen. (90min), external

Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has told the club he wants to move to St James' Park, with a bid made for the 24-year-old Brazilian. (L'Equipe), external

Newcastle are also targeting Napoli's 23-year-old Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, who is valued at £60m. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian), external

However, Brighton have rejected an offer from the Magpies for defender Dan Burn. (Athletic - subscription required), external

