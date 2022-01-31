BBC Sport

'Very happy this morning' - your views on Newcastle's transfer window so far

Image source, Getty Images
The final day of the January transfer window is upon us, so what have you made of Eddie Howe's signings so far?

Oxford_Life: With prior signings and Bruno Guimaraes through the door now, if Newcastle can bring Dan Burn, Dean Henderson and Hugo Ekitike in on deadline day, it'll have been a really good transfer window.

Michael Smith: Very happy with Newcastle this morning, the clips of Bruno show we have a talent coming and a strong leader too. Kieran Trippier was the starting point and if the Hugo Ekitike rumours are true then we are going to be a different side next week.

Mike Duncan: Am so happy with our business so far. Be a major plus when Hugo Ekitike comes. We are a lot stronger now.

